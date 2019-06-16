J-K Guv expresses grief over demise of SHO Arshad Khan

Srinagar, Jun 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Sunday expressed grief over the demise of police officer Arshad Khan. Khan, who was the SHO of Sadder Police Station in Anantnag, was injured in a militant attack on June 12. He was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi, where he succumbed to injuries on Sunday. In his message, the governor paid rich tributes to Khan and described his demise as a big loss to the police department, an official spokesman said. "We are all grateful to such brave hearts who are sacrificing their lives for security of the nation," the governor said. Malik prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed sympathy and solidarity with family members of the deceased, the spokesman said. Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also condoled Khan's death. "Terrible news. Nothing seems to stop this endless cycle of violence. My condolences to his family," she wrote on Twitter. State unit of the BJP paid rich tributes to the police officer. BJP state spokesperson Altaf Thakur said Khan was a brave heart who faced militancy from the front and took a bullet in his chest. PTI SSB SNESNE