J-K Guv expresses grief over loss of lives in Majalta road accident

Jammu, Mar 2 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday expressed grief over the death of six people and injuries to 31 others in a road accident in Udhampur district. In a condolence message, the governor conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls, a spokesman of the Raj Bhavan said. Malik directed the administration to provide best medical treatment to the injured persons in the accident and wished speedy recovery to them, he said. The governor also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 20,000 each to those injured in the accident, the spokesman said.