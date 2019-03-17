J-K Guv expresses grief over loss of lives in Ramban accident

Jammu, Mar 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a road accident in Ramban district.Eleven people, including four women and five children, were killed and four others injured when an SUV skidded off a road and fell into a deep gorge in the district on Saturday.The Governor has conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said.Malik wished speedy recovery to the injured and directed the administration to provide best medical treatment to them, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS DPB