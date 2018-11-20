J-K guv greets people on Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi eve

Jammu, Nov 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday greeted the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi. He expressed hope that the occasion would be the harbinger of harmony, peace, progress and prosperity in the state.In his message, the governor observed that Islam teaches people the values of brotherhood, simplicity, compassion and morality, all of which need to be followed wholeheartedly in every day life.PTI AB ANBANB