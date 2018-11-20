scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

J-K guv greets people on Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi eve

Jammu, Nov 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday greeted the people of Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi. He expressed hope that the occasion would be the harbinger of harmony, peace, progress and prosperity in the state.In his message, the governor observed that Islam teaches people the values of brotherhood, simplicity, compassion and morality, all of which need to be followed wholeheartedly in every day life.PTI AB ANBANB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos