J-K guv, his advisors greet people on Janamashtami

Srinagar, Aug 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday greeted the people on Janamashtami and expressed hope that this auspicious occasion would be a harbinger of peace, harmony, progress and prosperity in the state.Malik observed that the divine message of Lord Krishna, enshrined in the Shrimad Bhagvad Gita, exhorts mankind to strive for the ultimate truth and to do one's duty to the best of one's ability without being concerned about the benefits to be gained. He said adherence to such values provides firm foundation for the functioning of a harmonious society.On this auspicious occasion, Malik prayed for the well-being of the people of the state, a release issued by the Raj Bhavan said.Advisors to the governor, K Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, K K Sharma, K Skandan and Farooq Khan also greeted the people on the festival.The advisors said that they hope the festival will usher Jammu and Kashmir into an era of peace and prosperity."May this auspicious day bring peace, amity, harmony and prosperity in our lives," the advisors said in a joint statement. PTI TAS DPB