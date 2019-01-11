J-K Guv lauds sacrifices, role of J&K Police

Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday lauded the sacrifices made by martyrs for upholding the integrity and sovereignty of the nation.Speaking at function of police martyrs memorial T-20 cricket championship, he said the role of J&K Police in maintenance of peace has been hailed by one and all. Referring to measures taken by the governor administration, he said welfare of the next of kins of the martyrs will always be their priority. He complimented police for peaceful conduct of the panchayat and urban local body elections. Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, who was guest of honour at the function, said the J&K Police has been fighting terrorism and during this fight more than 1,600 police personnel of the force have attained martyrdom for the security and sovereignty of the nation. PTI AB SNESNE