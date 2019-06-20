J-K Guv presents gallantry medals to police personnel

Srinagar, Jun 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday presented gallantry medals to police personnel and the next of kin of those killed on duty for their exemplary contribution in the service of the nation. The Governor presented 10 President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG), 68 Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG), 9 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM-DS) and 52 Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM-MS) to the police officers, policemen and next of kin of martyred police personnel, an official spokesman said here.The medals were presented at an investiture ceremony held at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC). Deputy Speaker of the Assembly Nazir Ahmed Gurezi, Governor's advisors K Vijay Kumar, K Skandan, and Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, MLCs Surinder Ambardar and Ashok Khajuria, General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lt Gen K J S Dhillon and senior officers of police and civil administration were present on the occasion, the spokesman said.Before the start of the ceremony, two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect for the martyrs of the state police who laid down their lives in the service of nation, he said. PTI SSB MIJ RHL