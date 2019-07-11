J-K Guv reviews arrangements for Amarnath pilgrims in Anantnag district

Srinagar, Jul 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Thursday reviewed the arrangements in place for the ongoing Amarnath yatra at a high-level meeting in Anantnag district of south Kashmir, an official said.The governor, who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, visited the Nunwan base camp in Anantnag district and impressed upon the officers to work with more zeal for the successful conduct of the annual pilgrimage which began on July 1.Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Khalid Jahangir apprised Malik about the arrangements made by various departments for the smooth conduct of the pilgrimage, a spokesperson said. The deputy commissioner informed the meeting that three additional transit camps have been established this year at Jawahar Tunnel, Gulab Bagh and Qazigund and oxygen cylinders, stretchers and life-saving drugs have been made available enroute the cave shrine.The governor directed focused attention on maintaining sanitation and cleanliness, providing potable water, power supply, availability of basic essentials and proper healthcare facilities at transit camps and halting stations and also along the entire track.Earlier, the governor inspected health centres of J-K Health Department and AYUSH and enquired about facilities being provided to the pilgrims. Malik also interacted with the pilgrims and service providers, the spokesperson added. PTI SSB NSDNSD