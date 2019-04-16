J-K Guv reviews functioning of various govt departments

Jammu, Apr 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday reviewed the functioning of various government departments and called for strict action against irregularities and corruption.Malik reviewed the functioning of the government departments in a high-level meeting held at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu, an official spokesperson said.Khurshid A Ganai, Kewal Krishan Sharma and K Skandan -- advisors to the governor, B V R Subrahmanyam, chief secretary, Umang Narula, principal secretary to the governor, administrative secretaries of various government departments and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.Malik appreciated the work of officers and observed that he has full faith in their capabilities in running affairs of the state in an efficient and transparent manner. He directed the administrative secretaries to take strict action against irregularities and corruption and emphasised that those responsible should be proceeded against without any fear or favour.While reviewing the preparedness of PHE and PDD ahead of summers, the governor directed the concerned departments to put in place a dependable mechanism to facilitate adequate electric and water supply to the consumers. He asked health authorities to provide effective healthcare services to the people by ensuring optimum utilisation of all the available resources. Expressing concern over pendency in disposal of grievances received at the governor's grievance cell and at governor's secretariat grievance cell, Malik advised the officers to take stock of grievances pertaining to their departments and ensure timely redressal through the nodal officers of departments under their control.He advised the administrative secretaries to regularly review the functioning of their respective departments and ensure prompt and efficient public service delivery. PTI AB KJKJ