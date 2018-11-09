J-K guv reviews security situation

Jammu, Nov 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Friday reviewed the law and order situation throughout the state and stressed on the need for heightened vigilance, a spokesman said. In a meeting here, Malik took a detailed review of the security management, he said. The meeting was attended by Advisor to the governor Vijay Kumar, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh,Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam and Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, among others. The governor obtained the sector-wise assessments of the prevailing security situation and arising challenges, the spokesman said. He emphasised on the importance of maintaining a sustained close watch on the ground situation, and appreciated the sustained real-time coordination and synergy between security forces and the civil administration. Malik appreciated the manner in which the security forces and the civil administration of Kishtwar district handled the law and order situation in the region post the killing of a senior BJP leader and his brother. In the meeting, the governor discussed security arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Panchayat polls, the spokesman added. PTI AB SNESNESNE