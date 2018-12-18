J-K guv reviews security situation, calls for adherence to SOP to avoid civilian casualties

Jammu, Dec 18 (PTI) In the aftermath of the recent killing of seven civilians during an anti-militancy operation, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Tuesday reviewed the security situation in the state and called for adherence of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to avoid civilian casualties. This was the second security review by the governor following the killing of seven civilians in security forces' action during an encounter at Simoo village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district last Saturday. In the meeting, involving senior officers of the state, police, Army, central police forces, and central intelligence agencies, the governor undertook a detailed review of various security-related issues at the headquarters of Army's northern command in Udhampur, an official spokesman said. Malik reviewed the security scenario in the state, including details of the counter infiltration and counter terrorist operations undertaken recently, he said. The governor reiterated the importance of the laid down SOP being adhered to by the Army and all security forces to avoid incidents of civilian casualties and collateral damage, the spokesman said. He said Malik also re-emphasized the importance of sustained collaborative action between the armed forces and the state police with the civil administration in dealing with difficult situations, particularly to ensure that civilian lives are not lost. The governor stressed the need of a heightened vigil and ensuring the safety of protected persons and the security of all important establishments and installations in the state.He lauded the role of the security forces in the incident-free conduct of polls to the urban local bodies and panchayats, the spokesman said. Immediately after the incident on December 15 in Pulwama, the governor had chaired a high-level meeting of senior officers of the state and central police forces at the Raj Bhavan and ordered a probe into the killing of seven civilians while appealing to people to stay away from areas of anti-militancy operations. Malik had directed divisional commissioner, Kashmir, to inquire into the incident and suggest precautions to minimise civilian casualties during anti-militancy operations. PTI TAS AB AQSAQS