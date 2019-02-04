J-K High Court Chief Justice for setting up child-friendly court rooms

Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Geeta Mittal has stressed upon establishing separate child-friendly court rooms in district courts of the state.She was addressing a two-day training workshop organised by NGO 'Save the Children' here on Sunday.Justice Mittal appreciated the work done by the NGO by conducting training programmes across 22 districts of the state.She emphasised the importance of such workshops, which she said needs to be a regular feature for establishing a vibrant child protection mechanism across the state. PTI AB AD AD SOMSOM