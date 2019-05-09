J-K highway closed due to landslide in Ramban

Banihal/Jammu, May 9 (PTI) The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic Thursday due to a landslide in Ramban district that left over 1800 vehicles stranded, an official said.The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was blocked by a landslide at Digdol area in Ramban district, they said.As a result, over 1500 heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) and 300 Light motor vehicles (LMVs) are stranded at different points of the highway, they said.Men and machinery have been deployed to clear the area. PTI Corr/AB MAZ MAZ DVDV