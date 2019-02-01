J-K highway closed for vehicular traffic for 2nd day

Jammu, Feb 1 (PTI) The Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all weather surface link between Kashmir and rest of the country, has been closed for vehicular traffic for the second consecutive day Friday due to fresh snowfall and landslides, officials said. Due to fresh snowfall and landslides in Jawahar tunnel-Banihal-Ramban section and a landslide in Ramban stretch, the highway was closed Friday for vehicular traffic, they said. "There was fresh snowfall and also landslides on highway in Pantiyal-Battery Cheshma-Ramban sector. Restoration work at several places is going on despite shooting of stones at Battery Cheshma, Anokhi, Digdool and Pantiyal," Deputy Superintendent of Police Suresh Sharma said. Landslides at Battery Cheshma and Anokhi fall in the morning led to the blockage of the road, he said. Snowfall was continuing till afternoon in Banihal and Jawahar tunnel areas, Sharma said. "No vehicle was allowed to move towards Kashmir valley from Nagrota traffic check post in Jammu," a traffic police officer said. The men and machinery of the Border Roads Organisation are working to clear the highway, he said. The Mughal road, an alternative road connecting Kashmir's Shopian district with Poonch district of the Jammu region, has been closed for over a fortnight due to snowfall, the official said.The Jammu-Srinagar highway had reopened on Sunday after remaining closed for over six days following landslides and heavy snowfall along the nearly 280-kilometre-long stretch. PTI AB AQSAQS