J-K Information Dept employees go on strike demanding revocation of officer's suspension

Srinagar, Mar 19 (PTI) Non-gazetted employees of the Jammu and Kashmir Information Department went on a strike Tuesday, demanding revocation of the suspension order of an assistant information officer in Kupwara district.Bashir Ahmad, posted in north Kashmir's Kupwara, was Tuesday suspended by the district's Deputy Commissioner, officials said.The employees are demanding revocation of Ahmad's suspension order, they said. PTI SSB MIJ AD CK