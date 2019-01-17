J-K: Man held; brown sugar seized

Srinagar, Jan 17 (PTI) Police on Thursday arrested an alleged drug peddler from Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and seized 840 grams of brown sugar from his possession. Riyaz Hussain Shah was arrested in the Karnah area of Kupwara following seizure of 840 grams of brown sugar from his house, a police spokesman said.A case under relevant sections of law has been registered against Shah, he said. PTI MIJ AQSAQS