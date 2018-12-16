J-K mulling welfare policy for transgenders

Jammu, Dec 16 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir governor administration is in the process of formulating a holistic welfare policy for the transgenders in the state, an official spokesperson said.The policy is aimed at providing a legal framework for the welfare of transgenders, including their social inclusion, education, employment, healthcare and other related issues, he said.He said the Social Welfare Department has put the draft policy in public domain to solicit views and suggestions of the stakeholders."The draft policy is available on official website of the department. Suggestions in this regard can be sent within 15 days to director social welfare Jammu and Kashmir by hand or mail," the spokesperson said. PTI TAS KJ