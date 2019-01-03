J-K National Highway reopened for vehicular traffic after day-long closure

Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, has been reopened for vehicular traffic Thursday after a day-long closure due to snowfall, police officials said. The highway has been reopened and stranded vehicles at Udhampur and Jammu have been allowed to move towards Kashmir, they said. Over 500 vehicles were stranded at various places in Jammu and Udhampur due to closure of the highway Wednesday. The Mughal road, connecting the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian district, continued to remain blocked for vehicular traffic for the second day due to snowfall at various places, including Pir Ki Gali. "Due to snowfall, the Mughal road continues to remain closed. No traffic is being is allowed on the two sides", an official said. PTI AB SNESNE