J-K panchayat polls: Kashmir records 19 pc, Jammu region 61 pc in fifth phase

Jammu, Nov 29 (PTI) Kashmir recorded over 19per cent polling while Jammu registered more than 61 per cent voting till noon in the fifth phase of the Jammu and Kashmir panchayat elections Thursday, officials said.The polling began at 8 am and ended at 2 pm in 2,512polling stations, including 1,743 stations in Jammu division and 769 in Kashmir division, they said.Poonch district in Jammu region recorded the highestpolling of 72 per cent, while Pulawama district in central Kashmir recorded the lowest at 0.2 per cent, the officials said.Among other districts of Jammu division,Ramban, Rajouri and Udhampur witnessed 63.9, 60.4 and 60.3 per cent polling, respectively. It was followed by Jammu 59.1,Reasi 56.2 and Doda 55.9.In Kashmir division, Kupwara district topped the turnout chart with 30.7 per cent, followed by Bandipora with30 per cent, Badgam 29.8 per cent, Baramulla 26.1 per cent,Ganderbal 13.2 per cent and Anantnag with 6.7 per cent, they said.About 848 polling stations have been categorised as'hypersensitive', including 755 in Kashmir division and 93 in Jammu division.He said 4,763 candidates are in the fray for 309sarpanch and 1,534 panch seats in the fifth phase, while 118sarpanchs and 1,046 panchs have been elected unopposed.In the areas going to polls on Thursday, an electorate of 4,04,283 will be voting for sarpanch constituencies and 2,70,295 for panch constituencies, Kabra said.In the first phase of the panchayat polls held on November 17, an estimated 74.1 per cent polling was recorded across the state, including 64.5 per cent in Kashmir division and 79.4 per cent in Jammu division.In the second phase held on November 20, overall71.1 per cent polling was witnessed across the state with an overwhelming 80.4 per cent polling in Jammu division and 52.2 per cent in Kashmir division.In the third phase, the state witnessed a polling percentage of 75.2 per cent which included 55.7 per cent in Kashmir division and 83.0 per cent in Jammu division.In the fourth phase, the state witnessed a polling percentage of 71.3 per cent, including 82.4 per cent polling in Jammu division and 32.3 per cent in Kashmir division.The results of all the phases have been announced by the respective returning officers, Kabra said.