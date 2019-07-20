J-K Police Crime Branch files chargesheet in financial fraud case in Poonch

/R Jammu, Jul 20 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch Saturday filed a chargesheet against six persons arrested in connection with alleged huge financial fraud in Poonch district of the state, police said. The chargesheet was filed in a local court against Tariq Mehmood, his wife Shazia Kousar, Zaffar Iqbal, Zaheer Abbas, Imtiaz Ahmad and Murtaza Ahmad -- all residents of Mendhar tehsil, a police spokesman said. He said all the six accused are presently in judicial custody."The case pertains to huge financial fraud committed by a non-banking financial company in the name and style of 'Hables-e-Commerce Private Limited' run by the six accused persons. Huge amounts were deposited by the people of Rajouri and Poonch districts with the company," the spokesman said. However, the accused persons went underground after collecting the money, he said, adding the case was initially registered at police station Mendhar and subsequently transferred to the Crime Branch considering the public importance and the amount of money involved. During investigation by the Crime Branch, the six suspected persons were arrested and property and cash worth Rs 1.5 crore was seized, the spokesman said. Besides, he said, eight shops worth Rs 1 crore were also attached, while the bank accounts of the accused persons were frozen. Investigation by the Crime Branch has proved the offences pertaining to criminal conspiracy and cheating by the accused persons, the spokesman said.He said further investigation of the case is in progress to identify and prosecute the other persons who were partners in the crime. PTI TAS AQSAQS