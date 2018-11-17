J-K Police deputes cops for IED disposal training at TNC school

Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police has deputed its 14 member team to Tamil Nadu Commando school to get training for disposal of IEDs, senior police officer said Saturday.The four months training will conclude on December 8, he said.The team of policemen, which have been sent for training, includes 2 head constables, 5 special grade constables and 7 constables, he said."Now IEDs are back in J-K. IEDs are the new threat. Last year there were very few IED incidents, but now they have reappeared," Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar had said earlier.This year, there have already been 14 improvised explosive device (IED) incidents in Kashmir, besides seven instances wherein the devices were detected.On January 6 this year, four policemen on patrol duty were killed in an IED blast by militants in a market in Sopore township, the first major IED attack in Kashmir since 2015. PTI AB KJKJ