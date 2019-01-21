J-K Police launches special drive against child labour in Katra, rescues 7 children

Jammu, Jan 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police has launched a special drive against child labour in the state's Katra city and rescued seven children, an official said Monday.A police team and the Child Welfare Committee (care and protection of child team) conducted special drive against child labour, begging and other crimes related to juveniles in Katra Sunday, the senior police official said. During the special drive, the team found five children working at various eating points on the track to cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi and found two minors begging, he said.The rescued children were handed over by the Child Welfare Committee to their parents with proper guidelines of the Juvenile Justice Act, the official said. PTI AB KJ