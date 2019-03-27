J-K: Policeman hospitalised after he suffers bullet injuries

Srinagar, Mar 27 (PTI) A special police officer (SPO) was hospitalised after he suffered bullet injuries here on Wednesday, police said. A senior police official said it was not immediately known how the SPO got injured. SPO Roman Rashid was rushed to a hospital after receiving bullet injuries in the Baghat area of the city, he said. The injured policeman is being treated at the hospital and further details are awaited, the official said. PTI SSB AQS