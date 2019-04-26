J-K poll authorities withdraw order for info about nodal officers for assembly election

(Eds: Adds order withdrawn) /R Srinagar, Apr 26 (PTI) The election authorities in Jammu and Kashmir Friday withdrew an order within hours after they had asked the district election officers to submit information about district level nodal officers for 2019 assembly elections in the state within two days. The order had given rise to speculations that assembly polls in the state, which is currently under President's Rule, might be held soon after the Lok Sabha elections. "The letter no. 4876/CEO/Elec/2019/3060-82 dated 26.04.2019 regarding the subject mentioned above stands withdrawn ab-initio," additional chief electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir said in a letter to all district election officers of the state.Earlier, the election official had written to district election officers to submit list of district level nodal officers within two days. "I am directed to enclose herewith a format for submission of information regarding district level nodal officers for forthcoming assembly elections 2019 and request you to submit the same within two days positively," the official had said in the letter which was later withdrawn. Jammu and Kashmir was placed under Governor's Rule, as provided by the constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, on June 19, 2018, after the BJP withdrew from its coalition with the PDP. As mandated by the Constitution, the state was brought under President's Rule on December 19, 2018, which will have to be extended for a period of six months on May 19, 2019, or till an elected government is put in place, whichever is earlier. PTI MIJ AQS