J-K records 97 per cent immunization in Measles-Rubella vaccination drive: Govt

Jammu, Dec 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a 97 per cent immunization of children in the age group of 0.9 to 15 years under the ongoing MeaslesRubella (MR) vaccination campaign, an official spokesman said Tuesday. The campaign which was launched in the state on September 24 has already achieved 99 per cent immunization in Kashmir division and 94 per cent in Jammu division which is almost 97 per cent of the set target for the state, the spokesman said. The figures were conveyed by the Principal Secretary, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo in a meeting to review the status of targets achieved under the campaign. Expressing concern over a little low performance of the campaign in Shopian in south Kashmir and Poonch, Rajouri and Reasi districts in Jammu, Dulloo asked the concerned officers to further gear up their teams to achieve the set targets. The campaign would continue till December 15 to meet cent percent target, Dulloo said and made a fervent appeal to all to get their wards vaccinated under this programme free of cost. PTI TASMAZ RCJ