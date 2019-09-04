J-K sets up coordination committee for 2021 Census

Jammu, Sep 4 (PTI) A coordination committee headed by chief secretary was constituted in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for Census-2021, an order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) stated.It said the chief secretary will be the chairman of the seven-member panel and the director of Census operations its convenor."Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of State Level Census Coordination Committee for successful conduct and timely completion of Decennial Population Census-2021," read the order issued by Deputy Secretary to the Government, GAD, Girdhari Lal.Principal secretary of housing and urban development department, principal secretary of planning, development and monitoring department, commissioner secretary of school education department, secretary of department of rural development and Panchayati Raj and secretary of revenue department will be the members of the committee, the order said. According to the 2011 census, Jammu and Kashmir has a population of 1,25,41,302 of which 66,40,662 are male and 59,00,640 female, while the sex ratio is 889 for each 1,000 male, which is below the national average of 940.The Literacy rate in Jammu and Kashmir was 67.16 per cent. Of that, male literacy stood at 76.75 per cent while female literacy was 56.43 per cent. PTI TAS NSDNSD