J K Simmons to star in 'Veronica Mars' revival

Los Angeles, Nov 16 (PTI) Veteran actor J K Simmons has joined the cast of Hulu's "Veronica Mars" revival.According to the Hollywood Reporter, Simmons will play an ex-con named Clyde Prickett in the series. Clyde served 10 years for racketeering and was the first inmate in Chino to offer protection to Neptune real estate developer Big Dick Casablancas (David Starzyk) when he entered the prison. After getting free Clyde started working as the elder Casablancas' fixer. He is the smarter and more dangerous of the two and has a network of fellow ex-cons he uses to do his dirty work.The eight-episode Hulu series also features Dawnn Lewis, Patton Oswalt, Clifton Collins Jr and Izabela Vidovic. Series veterans Kristen Bell, Enrico Colantoni, Jason Dohring, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra, Ryan Hansen, Max Greenfield and Daran Norris are all returning.The new season revolves around a series of murders among spring break partiers in Neptune. The family of one victim asks Veronica (Bell) to look into the case, exposing the class divide in Neptune once more. PTI SHDSHD