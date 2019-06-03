J-K: Six arrested for bovine smuggling

Jammu, Jun 2 (PTI) Six alleged bovine smugglers were arrested and 38 cattle recused in separate incidents from Reasi and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said. A police party in Mahore and Chasana areas of Reasi intercepted some persons who were smuggling bovines to Kashmir, they said.Naseem Mohammad, Qadar and Kaka Hussain were arrested and 25 bovines were rescued, they added.A case was registered at Police Station Mahore and investigation taken up, they said.In a separate incident, three vehicles carrying bovines to Kashmir were intercepted in Surankote and Behramgalla.Three persons-- Imran Khan, Mohd Bashir and Abid Amin-- were arrested and 13 cattle were rescued, they said. PTI AB RHL