J-K specialities like 'kahwa', saffron, apples must be popularised: Modi

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said specialities from Jammu and Kashmir such as 'kahwa', apples and saffron should be popularised and urged exporters to take these unique products to different parts of the world.In a televised address to the nation after his government revoked the region's special provisions under Article 370 and split it into two Union Territories, Modi said, "I request the industrialists, exporters and those associated with food processing to come forward to take the local products across the globe." "Friends, be it the colour saffron, or the taste of 'kahwa', sweetness of apple, juiciness of apricot, Kashmiri shawl, handicrafts, Ladakh's organic products or medicinal products need to be popularised across the globe," Modi said.He also said that it is time that people of Ladakh benefit from the region's rich biodiversity, while its medicinal plants and herbs get global recognition. PTI ASK DPB