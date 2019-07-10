J-K: Temps increase across state, Jammu records 34.7 degrees Celsius

Jammu, Jul 10 (PTI) Barring the Ladakh region, temperature in most parts of Jammu and Kashmir increased on Wednesday, the meteorological department said.Jammu recorded a maximum temperature of 34.7 degrees Celsius, 4.1 notches more than Tuesday, it said.The minimum temperature here settled at 26 degrees Celsius -- up by 2.4 notches compared to the previous night, a Met spokesperson said. Srinagar recorded a high of 32.2 degrees Celsius against the previous day's 30.9 degrees Celsius, he said, adding the temperature is still 2.6 degrees above the season's average. However, the minimum temperature in the city settled at 19.7 degrees Celsius -- 1.6 degrees below normal, the meteorological department spokesperson said. He said Leh and Kargil in Ladakh region, however, witnessed a marginal dip in the mercury. While Leh recorded a high of 30.9 degrees Celsius and a low of 19.8 degrees Celsius, Kargil recorded a maximum of 29.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 10.2 degrees Celsius, the spokesperson said.Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district, also witnessed an increase of over six notches in the day temperature which was 33.3 degrees Celsius, he said. The night temperature in Katra witnessed a marginal dip to settle at 21.6 degrees Celsius, the Met spokesperson said. The weatherman has forecast fairly widespread light to moderate rain or thundershowers in Jammu division, isolated light rain or thundershowers in Kashmir and dry weather in Ladakh region. PTI TAS AD ANBANB