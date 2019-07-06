J-K: Thief held, stolen goods worth Rs 34 lakh recovered

Srinagar, Jul 6 (PTI) A thief was arrested here and stolen goods worth Rs 34 lakh was recovered from his possession, the police said on Saturday.Bilal Ahmad Ganie, a resident of Chatpora, Pulwama district of south Kashmir was involved in eight cases of theft registered in various police stations across the city in the last six months.Stolen jewellery, laptops and cash was recovered from him, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Srinagar Haseeb Mughal told reporters here.A special team was constituted which probed the theft cases through a series of scientific and human investigative techniques, he said.A jeweller of Hari Singh High Street area who used to purchase the stolen goods from Ganie too was arrested, police said.The bank account containing the cash obtained after liquidating the stolen items was frozen in accordance with the law and further investigation in the matter is in progress, the SSP said. PTI SSB RHL