J-K to establish full-fledged traffic planning wing: Samoon

Jammu, Dec 18 (PTI) For effective regulation of traffic in Jammu and Kashmir, the Transport Department has decided to establish a full-fledged traffic planning wing in the transport commissioner's office, a senior officer said Tuesday. The wing would make transportation policies, comprehensive planning of traffic routes and monitor traffic-related administrative plans besides compiling and analysing transportation statistics, Principal Secretary, Animal, Sheep and Transport Department, Asghar Hasan Samoon said.The planning wing would also review and oversee traffic maintenance plans during major construction projects, implement road safety programmes besides supervising the layout or design or construction or operation of parking facilities and other related tasks, Samoon said at a meeting here. PTI TAS AQS