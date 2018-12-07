J-K Wildlife Dept to conduct census of turtles at Mansar Lake

Jammu, Dec 7 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Wildlife Protection Department will conduct a census of turtles that are found in the Mansar Lake in Samba district.Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar directed the department to conduct the census and also study their feeding and nesting pattern so that some strong measures can be taken for conservation of this endangered species. Kumar, who was speaking at an interaction session with the Forest Department functionaries, stressed on framing an effective action plan focusing on further strengthening and improving the overall functioning of the department and its allied wings.The advisor said that the main objective of this session was to have one-to-one interaction with the field functionaries who are responsible for implementing every plan on the ground and to listen to their problems."The focus is to capture the good ideas coming from the officers and to incorporate them in improving the working of the department," the advisor said.Several suggestions and inputs were provided by the officers participating in the session department-wise which were discussed and noted for inclusion in the future action plan.To boost eco-tourism activities in the state, the officials were directed to conduct a visit to Uttarakhand to study the model of Eco-Tourism there so that the best practices can be adopted here.With regard to the department's plan to safeguard the Mansar Lake, one of the largest freshwater lake in the region, the meeting had a discussion on all aspects of its conservation and management plan having focused attention on preservation of various species of fish that are being destroyed due to the presence of Carp fish.It was informed that Carp fish have been destroying the other species and they cannot be taken out from the body as there are religious sentiments linked to it.The advisor said that keeping in mind the religious beliefs of the people and by making them aware of the situation, steps would be taken to address the issue.Discussion was also held on the water quality of the Mansar Lake and steps need to be taken to have effective sewerage treatment plan in place to stop the polluted water entering into the water body.The officers of the State Pollution Control Board were asked to take necessary steps in this regard and to enforce strict ban on the use of polythene at the tourist spot. PTI AB KJ