J-K: Yechury moves SC for production of detained CPI(M) leader Tarigami

(Eds: Updates) New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) The Supreme Court will hear on Monday a petition filed by CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury for production of party leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, who has been detained in Jammu and Kashmir since the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370. The petition was mentioned on Friday before a bench comprising justices NV Ramana and Ajay Rastogi, which agreed to hear it on August 26.Justice Ramana said the matter will be listed before an appropriate bench.Tarigami, a member of the Central Committee of the CPI(M) and four-time MLA of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, has not been keeping well, party sources said.The CPI(M) said the writ petition has been filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, a person has right to move to Supreme Court (and high courts also) for getting his fundamental rights protectedYechury had travelled to Srinagar earlier this month to visit Tarigami but was denied entry. PTI RKS ASG TIRTIR