J-K's Kishtwar under curfew for fourth day

Jammu, Apr 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district remained under curfew for the fourth consecutive day Friday amid strict vigilance by the Army, officials said. Authorities are planning to relax the curfew for one hour from 4 pm Friday. A senior RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his security guard were killed on Tuesday when a militant opened fire inside a health centre in Kishtwar town, prompting authorities to impose curfew and call the Army to maintain law and order in the communally sensitive region. "The curfew continues to remain in force in Kishtwar for fourth consecutive day today. There is strict enforcement of curfew. Army continues to remain deployed," an officer said. He said there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the district and strict vigilance is being maintained in all sensitive areas of the district. According to an order issued by Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner A S Rana, the curfew will be relaxed from 4 pm to 5 pm in some areas and 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm in other areas of Kishtwar district. Police had picked up several over ground workers (OGWs) for interrogation in connection with the killing of Sharma and his PSO by terrorists. PTI AB SNESNE