'Jabariya Jodi' to release on August 2

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) "Jabariya Josi", starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra, is slated to hit the screens on August 2, the makers announced on Monday.The film is a comic take on the concept of 'groom kidnapping' prevalent in Bihar, popularly known as "pakadua vivah".It is helmed by debutant director Prashant Singh.Also starring Jaaved Jaaferi, the movie is a Balaji Telefilms and Karma Media & Entertainment production.