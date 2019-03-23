Jack Davenport to star in 'Why Women Kill'

Los Angeles, Mar 23 (PTI) Actor Jack Davenport will star opposite Lucy Liu in CBS All Access series "Why Women Kill".The darkly comedic drama hails from "Desperate Housewives" creator Marc Cherry, Imagine Television Studios and CBS TV Studios, reported Deadline.It follows the lives of three women: a '60s housewife (Ginnifer Goodwin), an '80s socialite (Liu) and a lawyer in 2018 (Kirby Howell-Baptiste). As each woman deals with infidelity in their marriages, the series examines how the roles of women have changed while their reactions to betrayal have not.Davenport, known for starring "Pirates of the Caribbean" films and "The Talented Mr. Ripley", will portray Karl, a handsome and a well-bred who is "endlessly amused" by his wife Simone (Liu), whose extravagance he indulges. Cherry is executive producing the show alongside Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. The show will be directed by Marc Webb, who is also serving as an executive producer. PTI RB RBRB