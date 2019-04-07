Jack O'Connell joins Colin Farrell in thriller 'The North Water'

London, Apr 7 (PTI) Actor Jack O'Connell has boarded the cast of the BBC's new thriller series "The North Water", which features Hollywood star Colin Farrell in the lead.According to Digital Spy, the "Skins" star will play a disgraced former army surgeon called Patrick Sumner who joins a whaling expedition to the Arctic in the four-part series.In Arctic he meets Farrell's character Henry Drax, a harpooner and brutal killer whose "amorality has been shaped to fit the harshness of his world". The series is based on Ian McGuire's novel of the same name. Andrew Haigh is adapting the book, with shooting due to begin later this year."Jack is a fiercely instinctual actor who brings nuance and complexity to every character he plays. I can't wait to see him bring Patrick Sumner to life," Haigh said. "Casting the right leads is the most important part of any project and I'm thrilled to have Colin Farrell on board. I am a huge admirer of his work and can't wait to see him bring Drax vividly to life," he added. PTI SHDSHD