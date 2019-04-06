Jack Whitehall in talks for 'Mouse Guard'

Los Angeles, Apr 6 (PTI) Actor-comedian Jack Whitehall is in negotiations to board the cast of Andy Serkis' "Mouse Guard".Based on David Petersen's comics and graphic novel of the same name, the film will be directed by "Maze Runner" helmer Wes Ball, according to The Hollywood Reporter.The cast also includes Idris Elba, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Samson Kayo.The story, set in a medieval world, is about an order of mice who are the sworn protectors of their realm. Their enemies range from predators such as foxes and eagles to other rodents.Serkis, who recently directed and starred in "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle", will be essaying the villainous blacksmith, Midnight.Brodie-Sangster, best known for playing Jojen Reed on "Game of Thrones", will be portraying Lieam, one of the Mouse Guard's youngest members.Whitehall, 30, will play Kenzie, the calm and measured staff wielder who is often paired with Kayo's character, Saxson, a guard member who is a lush and a scalawag. The film will be shot using motion capture technology which Serkis has mastered while working on his "Lord of the Rings" and "Planet of the Apes" series.Director Matt Reeves, who worked with Serkis on "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes" (2014) and "War for the Planet of the Apes" (2017), is producing the new project along with Ross Richie, Stephen Christy and Joe Hartwick Jr. PTI RB RB