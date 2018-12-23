Jacob Scipio, Paola Nunez join 'Bad Boys' sequel

Los Angeles, Dec 23 (PTI) Jacob Scipio and Paola Nunez have come onboard Sony's "Bad Boys for Life".While Scipio will play the antagonist, Nunez has secured a key role in the upcoming third installment of the action comedy franchise, Deadline reported.The new film revolves around the Miami PD and its elite AMMO team's attempt to take down head of a drug cartel, Armando Armas (Scipio), who is a cold-blooded killer with a vicious, taunting nature.Nunez will play Rite, the tough and funny criminal psychologist who is the newly appointed head of AMMO and Mike's former girlfriend.Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, and Charles Melton are also new additions to the cast. Martin Lawrence and Will Smith will be back as Detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey.Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing the film.Peter Craig has penned the script with Joe Carnahan doing a rewrite. Chris Bremmer is the current writer.Production is set to start sometime next month and the film is slated for theatrical release January 17, 2020. PTI RDSRDS