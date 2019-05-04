Jacob Tremblay voicing lead in 'The Kid'

Los Angeles, May 4 (PTI) Child actor Jacob Tremblay is voicing the lead role in the animation sci-fi re-imagining of Charlie Chaplin's 1921 classic "The Kid".The 12-year-old actor is best known for his roles in the award-winning 2015 thriller "Room" and 2017's comedy "Wonder"."The Kid: An Animated Adventure" is directed by Christian Volckman who will co-write the script with Rupert Wyatt and Boris Starling, reported Empire magazine.The new film will revolve around Tremblay's character in a futuristic New York City which has been flooded and split vertically into two distinct regions.The young boy lives with his mother in safe and boring Uptown, however, runs away seeking adventure and winds up in the mysterious and dangerous Downtown where he encounters Chaplin, a robot with a human soul.Release date of the film has not been announced yet, but the rights will be on sale at the Cannes Film Market. PTI SHDSHD