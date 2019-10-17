Jadavpur University deserves institute of excellence status: Bengal governor

Kolkata, Oct 17 (PTI) West Bengal Governor and Jadavpur University Chancellor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said that the Jadavpur University deserves recognition as an institution of excellence and he would associate himself more with JU so that it "gets its due", according to an official statement.Dhankhar met a group of university alumni Thursday evening for an hour at Raj Bhavan, his second in two days. On Friday, he is to attend the 'court' meeting of the highest decision-making body of the university.During Thursday's meeting, Dhankhar exchanged views with the visitors on "ways to improve the situation and atmosphere" at the university, the statement said."According to the governor, JU deserves to be accorded the status of an institution of excellence. And he called on everyone concerned to work for it. The governor also indicated that he would associate himself more so that the university gets its due," it said.Dhankhar said the alumni of the varsity "were making huge contributions all over the globe and they can also contribute to the upward growth of the university."The court meeting will finalise the list of the honorary D.Litt and D.Sc recipients for the December 24 convocation. It is usually attended by the vice chancellor, pro-VC, heads of department and an official of higher education department. PTI SCH SCH NN ABHABH