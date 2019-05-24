Jagan wins Pulivendula Assembly seat by over 90,000 votes

Amaravati, May 23 (PTI) YSR Congress president Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has won the Pulivendula Assembly seat by a record margin of 90,110 votes, the Election Commission has declared.Jagan secured 1,32,356 of the total 1,80,127 votes polled. He defeated Telugu Desam's S V Satish Kumar Reddy who secured 42,246 votes.When he was first elected to the state Assembly in 2014, Jagan won the Pulivendula seat -- his home turf in Kadapa district -- by a record margin then of 74,256 votes.On both the occasions, it was the highest victory margin secured by any candidate in state elections in Andhra Pradesh.Jagan's YSRC has won 120 Assembly seats out of the total 175 and is heading towards victory in 30 more seats.Jagan, son of late Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, will be formally elected as leader of YSRC Legislature Party on May 25. He will be sworn-in as the bifurcated state's second Chief Minister at a public function in Vijayawada on May 30. PTI DBV TIRTIR