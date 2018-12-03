Jagannath temple: SC refuses to hear plea seeking CBI probe into Oct 3 violence

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Supreme Court Monday dismissed a plea seeking CBI probe into the October 3 violence at Puri during a protest against the introduction of queue system for devotees at the Jagannath temple.A bench of Justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta refused to entertain the plea which had also raised the issue of policemen allegedly entering the shrine with guns and wearing boots during the violence.On October 10, the apex court had said no policeman should enter Jagannath temple "with weapons and shoes" after it was alleged before it that during the October 3 violence at the temple, cops had entered the place with boots and guns.The Odisha government's counsel had termed these allegations as "absolutely false" and said that no policeman had entered the temple as the incident had taken place at the office of Shree Jagannath temple administration which is situated around 500 metres from the main temple.Nine policemen were injured in the violence during a 12-hour bandh called by a socio-cultural organisation protesting the introduction of a queue system for devotees visiting the temple, police had said. The top court is also seized of a separate plea which has highlighted the difficulties faced by the devotees at Jagannath temple and their alleged harassment or exploitation by the sevaks (staff) of the temple.In July, the top court had directed the Jagannath temple management to consider allowing every visitor, irrespective of faith, to offer prayers to the deity.However, it had said that allowing of every visitor, irrespective of faith, would be subject to regulatory measures regarding dress code and giving an appropriate declaration.It had directed the Centre to constitute a committee to look into the issues raised by the district judge of Puri regarding alleged exploitation of devotees, abolishment of hereditary Sevaks and appointment of Sevaks in the temple. PTI ABA MNL SJK RKS SA