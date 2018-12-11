Jagdish Mitra to head Tech Mahindra's Enterprise Business

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) IT firm Tech Mahindra Tuesday said its Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Jagdish Mitra will now head the Enterprise Business with effect from January 1, 2019.Mitra's appointment, along with a few others, is part of Tech Mahindra's efforts to drive growth and lead the digital transformation journey, the company said in a statement."With his rich experience in the digital space, he (Mitra) will drive growth across Enterprise Business Verticals and Strategic Business Units. He will also drive Strategic Partnerships and Alliances for Tech Mahindra," it added.Besides, Manoj Chugh -- currently the Enterprise Business Head at Tech Mahindra -- will take over as President, Corporate Affairs at Mahindra & Mahindra Group.Sanjeev Nikore, who currently leads Strategic Initiatives, will take over as the Head of Marketing at Tech Mahindra."I wish everyone a great success in their respective roles. This will help the organisation accelerate the digital transformation journey, as part of the TechMNxt charter. I am confident that this team will propel Tech Mahindra's growth globally," the IT firm's MD and CEO CP Gurnani said.Earlier this year, Tech Mahindra had announced the appointment of Manoj Bhat as its Chief Financial Officer, and Harshvendra Soin as the Chief People Officer. PTI SR BAL