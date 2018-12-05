Jaguar I-PACE gets top safety rating from Euro NCAP

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) Wednesday said its electric model Jaguar I-PACE has achieved a five-star Euro NCAP safety rating. The vehicle scored 91 per cent for adult occupant protection, 81 per cent for child occupant protection and 81 per cent for safety assist. Besides, the vehicle scored maximum points for both the side barrier impact and the more severe side pole test, with good protection of all critical body areas, JLR said in a statement. "This latest award from Euro NCAP confirms the I-PACEs exceptional safety standards," JLR Senior Project Leader Body Engineering Simon Black said. The I-PACEs lightweight aluminium body structure delivers inherently high levels of stiffness, and when combined with the integral battery pack, protected by a structural aluminium frame, delivers the highest torsional rigidity of any Jaguar yet, the company said. PTI MSS ANSANS