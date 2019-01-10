Jaguar Land Rover says to axe 4,500 jobs worldwide

London, Jan 10 (AFP) Jaguar Land Rover will axe around 4,500 jobs, the Indian-owned carmaker announced Thursday, with the group hit by a slump in Chinese sales and fears about Britain's competitiveness after Brexit."Jaguar Land Rover is expanding a business-wide organisation review aimed at reducing the size of its global workforce by around 4,500 people," the company said in a statement. "This is in addition to the 1,500 who left the company during 2018." (AFP) ZHZH