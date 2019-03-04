'Jahan-e-Khusrau' to return for 14th edition after two years

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The much loved 'World Sufi Music Festival: Jahan-e-Khusrau', held under the aegis of Rumi Foundation, will be returning to the capital for its 14th edition, after a hiatus of two years. The three-day festival beginning on March 8, has been designed and directed by filmmaker Muzaffar Ali, and will be held at Arab Ki Sarai in Nizamuddin here.This year, the event will host a galaxy of music maestros including Satinder Sartaj, Javed Ali, Kanwar Grewal, Minu Bakshi, Roohani Sisters and the Kadamb dance troupe."The Sufi way is a way of expressing gratitude, be it just a smile from deep within or creating a thing of beauty as a source of eternal joy. And it is this sense of gratitude that flows like a river of love creating sensitivity for all creations of God - from nature to inanimate things, from mountains to trees and from rivers to oceans," Ali said. For the first time, the festival will celebrate 'Ganganama' -- the circle of life -- dedicated to the music and the dance of the rivers, organisers said. "It celebrates the 'Rivers of Love' which hopes to create awareness and spread love towards our environment," Ali added. 'Jahan-e-Khusrau' will conclude on March 10. PTI TRSTRS