Jai Ram Thakur celebrates Holi at Oakover residence

Shimla, Mar 21 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur celebrated Holi at his Oakover residence here on Thursday. The celebrations were attended by large number of BJP leaders, workers and eminent personalities of Shimla. The chief minister said the people should forget their differences and celebrate the festival of colour with fervour and gaiety. He hoped the festival would bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of the people. Later, Thakur met Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhawan and extended festive greetings. PTI DJI PTI INDIND