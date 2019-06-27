Jai Ram Thakur invites Ratan Tata to invest in HP

Shimla, Jun 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Thursday called on Tata Trusts chairman Ratan Tata in Mumbai as part of outreach activity to attract investments for the state, an official spokesperson said here.Thakur requested Tata to explore investment avenues, particularly in the areas of tourism, IT and electric vehicle manufacturing, in the state, he said.The chief minister noted that since the transport sector is witnessing a major shift from diesel and petrol vehicles to electric vehicles, there is immense scope for manufacturing batteries, the spokesperson said.Thakur also invited the Tata Group to invest in this sector in strategic locations like Baddi, Parwanoo and Nalagarh as these places are close to railway stations. PTI DJI DIVDIV